Daza is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports. Garrett Hampson will draw the start in center field in place of Daza, who is sitting for the first time in nine games. The 27-year-old looks to be locked in as the Rockies' No. 2 hitter and has been an elite source of batting average this season (.318 mark in 234 plate appearances), but Daza hasn't brought much else to the table from a fantasy perspective.