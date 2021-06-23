Cancel
Study finds no tuna in Subway sandwiches; either fake fish or too cooked to tell

By Cassie McGrath
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
A recent study by The New York Times found no amplifiable tuna DNA present in a sample of Subway tuna, the latest in a recent debate over whether or not the fast-food sandwich franchise uses real fish. Although there’s no tuna DNA present in the sampled Subway tuna, scientists told...

www.masslive.com
Springfield, MO
