Jason Battles, who most recently served as deputy university librarian for the University of Georgia, has been hired as dean of the U of A Libraries, effective Aug. 16. In his U of A role, Battles will lead the university's library system, which includes the David W. Mullins Library and four branch libraries. He replaces Dennis Clark, who stepped down as library dean last year to accept a position as the chief of research and reference services at the Library of Congress.