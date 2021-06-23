Acupuncture, Massage, and Other Beneficial Therapies for Your Pet
Water-based therapies often work in tandem with other hands-on therapies. Underwater treadmills in particular tend to benefit overweight or arthritic pets, or those with neurological issues who need the buoyancy of the water to reduce the impact on their joints or to keep them upright while walking. The treadmill adjusts for pace and sits in a fillable tank so the height of the water can be altered to determine the amount of body weight carried, which allows for a targeted workout, says Aziza Glass, DMV, owner of Personal Touch Veterinary Clinic, a mobile practice in Texas.www.health.com