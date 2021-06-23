Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Acupuncture, Massage, and Other Beneficial Therapies for Your Pet

By Hannah Harper
Posted by 
Health
Health
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater-based therapies often work in tandem with other hands-on therapies. Underwater treadmills in particular tend to benefit overweight or arthritic pets, or those with neurological issues who need the buoyancy of the water to reduce the impact on their joints or to keep them upright while walking. The treadmill adjusts for pace and sits in a fillable tank so the height of the water can be altered to determine the amount of body weight carried, which allows for a targeted workout, says Aziza Glass, DMV, owner of Personal Touch Veterinary Clinic, a mobile practice in Texas.

www.health.com
Community Policy
Health

Health

26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapy#Massage Therapist#Acupuncture#The Animal Medical Center#Nmes#Health Magazine#Healthy Living
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 14 Best Toothache Remedies, According to Dentists

There's nothing more annoying than a toothache, and to make things worse, it can often happen at the worst possible time. "Toothaches don't respect normal dentist business hours," says Sanda Moldovan, DDS, a periodontist at Beverly Hills Dental Health and Wellness in Beverly Hills, California. "They quite often strike you in the middle of the night when you are trying to sleep — or over the weekend when your dentist's office is closed."
Stillwater, OKokstate.edu

Summer travel with your pet

Media Contact: Derinda Blakeney, APR | OSU College of Veterinary Medicine | 405-744-6740 | derinda@okstate.edu. Summer is here, and with it often comes travel. If you plan to take your furry friend with you, there are a few things to consider before you head out on the highway or purchase that plane ticket.
PetsPosted by
10TV

How to reduce stress for your pets this Fourth of July

To some people, fireworks are a sound of celebration, but for pets, they can be a source of stress. It's important to know what warning signs you need to look out for in your pet this Fourth of July and how you can make the holiday easier for them. 10TV...
AnimalsNewport News-Times

Keep your pet pest-free

The top reason pet owners visit the veterinarian is their animal’s itchy skin, and fleas and ticks are often the culprit. These pests are more than a nuisance; they can infest your home and transmit serious diseases to humans, including Lyme disease. Unfortunately, parasites are spreading more quickly due to...
Oklahoma City, OKnews9.com

About Your Retirement: Getting A Therapy Dog

OKLAHOMA CITY - Retirement expert Jim McWhirter answers your questions. This week a viewer asks:. A viewer asks "Jim, I am retired and like many, struggled through the pandemic with loneliness issues. I took your advice and saw a therapist and want to pursue doing what you do with Buddy as a Therapy Dog. How do you recommend I begin?"
PetsCitrus County Chronicle

Make nutrition a priority for your pet

As a dog or cat parent, you are responsible for your pet’s well-being and making good decisions about what’s best for him or her. Providing your cherished companion with a high-quality, nutritionally balanced diet is one of the most important things you can do to ensure your pet lives a happy and healthy life.
PetsEverydayHealth.com

5 Ways Pets Can Benefit People With Rheumatoid Arthritis

The COVID pandemic has changed many facets of life, including how much time people have been spending at home. And with more time at home, many have turned to adopting pets for companionship. While some people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) might feel that their condition keeps them from being a...
Massage Mag.com

Placebo vs. Nocebo: What Role Does Each Play in Massage Therapy?

If I had understood placebo and nocebo early in my career, I would have been a much better therapist. Early in my massage career, I denied the potential impacts of placebo in my work and was unaware of nocebo. I took credit for positive results and blamed negative results on clients not correctly following my advice. If I had understood placebo and nocebo back then, I would have been a much better therapist.
Petssantaclaritamagazine.com

Does your Dog Suffer from Arthritis?

Unfortunately, canine joints age just like ours do. In fact arthritis affects one of every five dogs sometime during their lifetime. Thinning of the joint cartilage can lead to joint deterioration, reduced mobility, and pain. Arthritis can be caused by various factors, including injury, infection, the body’s own immune system,...
FitnessWebMD

Acupuncture On Point for COVID stress Relief

June 29, 2021 -- The past 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic have brought pain and heartbreak to millions of Americans. Now, many are turning to a practice that has been around for thousands of years to find peace and pain relief. For many, acupuncture -- an ancient way of...
HealthL.A. Weekly

Benefits of CBD For Insomnia and Nightmares

This article was originally published on CBD Cream Site. To view the original article, click here. Sleep disorders like insomnia can be caused by a wide range of reasons. It might be because of some physical issues like chronic pain or some mental problems like anxiety and stress. Persistent nightmares can also interrupt people’s sleep and lead to conditions like insomnia.
PetsWSET

Caring for your pet as they get older

Watching a human loved one go through dementia can be truly devastating and the same holds true for canine patients who, as they age, can suffer from cognitive dysfunction, night blindness or doggy dementia. Clinical signs vary but most often you might notice your pet is restless and is up...
Hair Caresyvnews.com

Ask the Doctors: Inconclusive if scalp massage stimulates hair growth

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome to full-on summer. We hope you're enjoying the fun and freedom of the season and are taking care to stay safe. Please make good use of sunscreens and bug sprays, do regular tick checks and be vigilant around swimming pools and open water. And with heat waves prevalent in so many parts of the nation, we urge you to match your activities to the day's weather. We're still getting virus and vaccine questions and will continue to address them. But in this month's letters column, we will focus on a few other areas of interest.
PetsPosted by
102.7 KORD

Signs Your Pet May be Suffering Heat Stroke

As the excessive heat warning continues in the Mid-Columbia, it easy to overdo it outside in a very short period of time. That goes for your pets, too. If you have a dog or two, especially smaller dogs that are mostly indoors, you know that they love to bask in the sun. You also know that since they want in, then want out, then want in, then want out...it's easy to close the door to the yard and get busy doing something else until you hear them bark or scratch the door. With temps well into the 100s this weekend, this could be deadly. Here are some signs your pet is suffering heatstroke:
Petspsychologytoday.com

Moving With Your Pet Family

I recently bought my first-ever home, and am excitedly daydreaming about what the living room will look like with seafoam blue paint, where we will put the Christmas tree, and how we can showcase the Banyan tree in the backyard. Despite my excitement, I cannot shake a sense of dread...
Fitnessslhduluth.com

St. Luke’s Now Offers Massage Therapy - Welcomes Massage Therapist Megan Martin, LMT

St. Luke’s Rejuvenation Center has a new option for people looking for relaxation, eliminating stress and reducing pain. Licensed Massage Therapist Megan Martin is now offering massage therapy. Massage benefits can include:. Reducing stress and increasing relaxation. Reducing pain and muscle soreness and tension. Improving circulation, energy and alertness. Lowering...
FitnessColumbian

Study: Pain, high-fat Western diet linked

The Western diet is associated with many ills, and now chronic pain may be added to the list. Fats provide important health benefits, but they can be too much of a good thing. Most people eat too many omega-6 fats and not enough omega-3. A new study looks at the potential for omega-6 fats’ influence on neuropathic pain in people with diabetes and other conditions.
Tomah, WILa Crosse Tribune

Tomah Health seeks dogs for pet therapy

Tomah Health is inviting area dog owners to consider training their pet to become a future therapy dog. Hospital volunteer coordinator Kasey Bloom said pet therapy certification is being offered to select dogs. “We want dogs and their owners who are looking to volunteer their time with Hospice and provide...