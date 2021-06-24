Cancel
Daniela Ramos

Top Attractions in Berlin

Berlin is a city full of life. Its killer nightlife, artsy vibes, and an unbeatable foodie scene make it quite difficult to decide what to do if you only have a day or two to enjoy the German capital.

Here is a list of five top attractions in Berlin that shouldn’t be missed!

Berlin Cathedral

Serj Sakharovskiy/Unsplash

Berlin Cathedral is one of Berlin’s most amazing buildings. Its elaborate interior and dome are worth a look from the inside, as well as the museum adjacent to it. A climb up the Cathedral steps is a favorite to check out stunning vistas of the city.

Reichstag and Glass Dome

Christian Lue/Unsplash

The Reichstag building in Berlin houses the German parliament and is considered one of the world's most important symbols of democracy. Witness to the turmoiled history of this European country, it is also one of Berlin’s most imposing buildings.

Immerse yourself in the history of the place, then go up to the Glass Dome to enjoy the amazing vistas of Berlin while sipping a glass of sparkling wine.

East Side Gallery

Mark König/Unsplash

After the fall of the Berlin Wall that divided Germany in two, the section that remained was turned into a fantastic outdoor museum that features street art by various artists. Today it is the largest open-air gallery in the world, where a killer artsy scene is flourishing.

Holocaust Memorial

Andrea Nardi/Unsplash

Opened in 2005, the Holocaust Memorial is a memorial site made up of 2,711 concrete slabs where remembrance and honor are shown to the victims. Photographs, diaries, letters and biographies can be found in the underground information center.

Berlin Television Tower

Berlin's Television Tower is not only the most visible landmark of the city, it's also the highest building open to the public in Europe.

A lift ride to the top of the building provides a great view of the city and the Sphere restaurant allows for a really cool dining experience in the sky! Do reserve in advance as it is very popular.

