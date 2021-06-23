Cancel
Courteney Cox looks back on hosting SNL and only sees 'the nerves and the panic'

By Jolie Lash
EW.com
 8 days ago

Courteney Cox has revisited a lot of her past lately, but the former Friends star doesn't look back at all of it through rose-colored glasses. During a lengthy interview on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Wednesday morning, alongside her former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, Cox said she felt she was too "green," to do NBC's venerable sketch comedy show during the first year Friends was on the air, back in 1995.

