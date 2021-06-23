RESPECT in Theaters this August
After all those long months of missing movies in an actual theater, now we have the summer of awesome flicks and RESPECT is on our list. Starring Jennifer Hudson, it follows the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of Franklin’s journey to find her voice. We have the trailer, plus the video of “My Way Home” which was co-written for the movie by Carole King and Jennifer Hudson. W have goose bumps.thethreetomatoes.com