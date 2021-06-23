Cancel
RESPECT in Theaters this August

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter all those long months of missing movies in an actual theater, now we have the summer of awesome flicks and RESPECT is on our list. Starring Jennifer Hudson, it follows the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of Franklin’s journey to find her voice. We have the trailer, plus the video of “My Way Home” which was co-written for the movie by Carole King and Jennifer Hudson. W have goose bumps.

Moviesfocusnewspaper.com

Theaters, Streaming & Blu-Ray

In the Heights (2021) John Chu directs this film adaptation of the celebrated Lin Manuel Miranda musical about the lives and dreams of a group citizens in a Washington Heights, NY community. New to Streaming:. The Misfits (2021) A band of modern day thieves led by Pierce Brosnan attempt to...
Theater & DanceABC Action News

Shockheaded Peter at the Jobsite Theater

A little bit Edward Gorey, a little bit Tim Burton, Shockheaded Peter is the phantasmagorical musical staging of Heinrich Hoffman’s dark, mildly-terrifying 19th-century German children’s book Der Struwwelpeter. The show illuminates graphic cautionary tales about a cast of disobedient children like Young Harriett and her pyrotechnic tendencies, little Conrad and his insatiable thumb-sucking and a handful of other misbehaving youngsters who come to untimely and hilariously horrific ends.
San Francisco, CASFGate

Jonathan Wysocki Feature Debut 'Dramarama' to Hit Theaters in August

Writer-director Jonathan Wysocki’s feature film debut, “Dramarama” is set for a limited theatrical release in Los Angeles, Calif., beginning Aug. 13. The coming-of-age comedy was funded through a Kickstarter campaign and first premiered at Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival last summer. It has since screened at San Francisco International Film Festival, SCAD Savannah Film Festival, St. Louis International Film Festival, Nashville Film Festival and BFI Flare and won the Audience Award at the Oxford Film Festival.
Musicarcamax.com

Jennifer Hudson covers Aretha classics for 'Respect' soundtrack

Jennifer Hudson is not only playing Aretha Franklin on screen, she's covering the Queen of Soul in the studio, too. The original motion picture soundtrack for the Aretha biopic "Respect" sees Hudson covering 17 of her classics, including the title track, "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man," "You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman," "Chain of Fools," "Think" and more, Epic Records announced Monday.
Beverly Hills, CAnohoartsdistrict.com

“For Love Or Money” Theater Review

A theater review of “For Love Or Money” at the Whitefire Theatre Solofest. Written and performed by Mitch Feinstein, and directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. This solo performance is part of the extended Whitefire Theatre’s Solofest Best of the Fest program with solo shows ranging from experienced solo artists to those just beginning to explore this wonderful genre.
Lincoln, MEboothbayregister.com

This week at the Lincoln Theater

Can you hear the feet tapping and the dancer rapping? Isn’t it time to raise your spirits? Come celebrate summer and get a different “jab-in-the-arm.”. “In the Heights” - (PG-13; 2 hours, 23 minutes) - In his review for the LA Times, Justin Chang wrote, “At nearly two-and-a-half hours and with a terrific ensemble of actors singing, rapping, dancing and practically bursting out of the frame, ‘In the Heights’ is a brash and invigorating entertainment, a movie of tender, delicate moments that nonetheless revels unabashedly in its own size and scale … As a musical valentine to a close-knit Latino community, an inspired swirl of hip-hop, Latin pop, salsa and other musical idioms, its pleasures are often glorious, even transporting. It summons — and for the most part sustains — the kind of visual and musical energy that might help give the movies the resurgent jab-in-the-arm summer they’ve been waiting for.”
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Michael Jackson Broadway musical announces new lead; Taraji P. Henson, J-Hud & others added to Tell It Like a Woman; & more

Newcomer Myles Frost will get to channel the King of Pop in the upcoming Broadway production MJ: The Musical. The news was revealed in a teaser on Tuesday that Frost would replace the previously announced lead actor in the Michael Jackson-themed musical, Ephraim Sykes, who has exited the production to film a movie. This role is the first major project, and Broadway debut, for Frost, who was featured in the 2019 film All In and performed some songs for the Netflix comedy Family Reunion. The highly anticipated musical, which is inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, will begin performances on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre in New York.
Theater & DanceAugusta Free Press

Fall lineup at The Paramount Theater

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Paramount Theater announces a lineup of live events coming to the downtown mall landmark beginning in August. From well-established performers to up-and-coming talent, plus fun nights out for families and a special evening of local opera, The Paramount is excited to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Christina Ricci’s Matrix 4 Role Reportedly Revealed

The announced cast of The Matrix 4 clearly signals that the fourth installment in the sci-fi franchise is looking to toe the line between paying tribute to the original trilogy and setting an all-new story in motion, with several legacy players involved, but not so many that it’ll become an outright exercise in nostalgia.
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Upcoming local theater productions

This company has been performing Shakespeare since 1999. For tickets call: (603) 284-7115 or email contact@advicetotheplayers.org. • “The Ballad of Daphnis and Chloe,” by Carmen Maria Mandely, July 10, 11, 16 and 18 and Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” Aug. 6-15 at Quimby Park in Sandwich. • Shakespearience camps. Online: July 5-16...
Theater & Dancethethreetomatoes.com

Live Theater and a Talkback with Valerie

Two one-act plays and my appearance following the performance!. One of the delights in the world of theatre is a crisp, well-constructed one-act play. The story is told in full, the characters are well developed, and the piece ends in a brisk manner. There is a theatre company that has...
Binghamton, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Flashback-The Strand Movie Theater

One of my earliest memories of going to the movies was the movie theater in downtown Binghamton called The Strand, today we flashback to the movies and memories surrounding this nostalgic theater. I had a little tin container where I would keep spare change, mostly pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters...
Chester, MAtheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: ‘Title and Deed’ is pure, real theater

Chester Theater Company’s production of “Title and Deed,” staged under a tent at field’s edge in Hancock Shaker Village, is a master class of playwriting for Will Eno, acting for James Barry, and direction for Kiera Naughton. Eno’s single character, Man, enters, appearing almost like a homeless person (which he is), carrying a beat-up travel bag, having cleared entry into an unknown country. Business or pleasure? “Neither” he says.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.
Columbus, OHcolumbusunderground.com

Wexner Center Reopens Theater

It is movie season—the first in over a year to be celebrated at the actual movies rather than on your couch—but there was one last holdout, one last Columbus independent theater that hadn’t yet reopened its doors. Well, the wait is over. The Wexner Center for the Arts reopens its...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Official “Rain” Trailer And Watch James Gunn Breakdown The Trailer – In Theaters And Streaming On HBO Max August 6

Check out the newest trailer for THE SUICIDE SQUAD and watch writer-director James Gunn breaks down the latest trailer for his DCEU movie. From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad,” featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Welcome...
Theater & Dancegetboulder.com

Theater Review: Wonderland

Rock music seems to be ranking high in theatre productions as shows start gearing up again. It’s kind of like we want to be LOUD and proud to be heard again. WONDERLAND is a prime example. The authors have taken the familiar tale of Alice falling down a rabbit hole and added an original rock score to emphasize the lessons Alice learns on her journey into fantasy. All of the classic characters are there – the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, and, of course, the Mad Queen of Hearts.