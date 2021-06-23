RESPECT in Theaters this August

Can you hear the feet tapping and the dancer rapping? Isn’t it time to raise your spirits? Come celebrate summer and get a different “jab-in-the-arm.”. “In the Heights” - (PG-13; 2 hours, 23 minutes) - In his review for the LA Times, Justin Chang wrote, “At nearly two-and-a-half hours and with a terrific ensemble of actors singing, rapping, dancing and practically bursting out of the frame, ‘In the Heights’ is a brash and invigorating entertainment, a movie of tender, delicate moments that nonetheless revels unabashedly in its own size and scale … As a musical valentine to a close-knit Latino community, an inspired swirl of hip-hop, Latin pop, salsa and other musical idioms, its pleasures are often glorious, even transporting. It summons — and for the most part sustains — the kind of visual and musical energy that might help give the movies the resurgent jab-in-the-arm summer they’ve been waiting for.”