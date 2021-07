Wimberley, Texas is less than an hour from Austin, and just a tad farther from San Antonio. But it doesn’t share many similarities with either of the two metropolises. The booming state capital boasts a thriving music scene and has been dubbed a vibrant, newer, and hipper Silicon Valley. Meanwhile, they say “every day is Fiesta in San Antonio” with mariachi music and colorful Tex-Mex food and drink everywhere. Both Austin and San Antonio are among the ten largest cities in the country.