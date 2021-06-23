Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Draper Delivers a First by Infecting Lung-on-Chip with Wildtype SARS-CoV-2 Virus

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. A new Draper-led study has demonstrated the first SARS-CoV-2 infection and viral replication using a wildtype virus in a human tissue lung-on-a-chip. The findings, posted as a preprint article on bioRxiv, represent a breakthrough in SARS-CoV-2 research and a promising path forward for therapy development.

www.mysanantonio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viruses#Sars#Mgh#Prweb#Rna#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
News Break
Microbiology
Related
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Keeping a vigilant watch on SARS-CoV-2

A SARS-CoV-2 lateral flow test that combines two bacterial enzymes with genetic sequences and a couple of probes is cheaper and easier to use than PCR tests while producing comparably reliable results. Called Vigilant and designed at KAUST, the test can detect very small amounts of viral RNA in a sample.
ScienceMedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 infections may trigger antibody responses against multiple virus proteins

All coronaviruses produce four primary structural proteins and multiple nonstructural proteins. However, the majority of antibody-based SARS-CoV-2 research has focused on the spike and nucleocapsid proteins. A study published in PLOS Biology by Anna Heffron, Irene Ong and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, U.S., suggests that immune responses may develop against other proteins produced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

RIG-1 agonist shows potent antiviral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 infection

A team of scientists from the United States has recently revealed the antiviral efficacy of stem-loop RNA 14, a RIG-1 agonist, in controlling severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in mice. The compound reduces the risk of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by inhibiting viral replication in the lower respiratory tract. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

The inflammation of the heart muscle is known as myocarditis or inflammatory cardiomyopathy. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, diminished exercise capacity, and irregular heartbeats. Symptoms can last for a short period of time to several months. It may lead to heart failure or cardiac arrest due to dilated cardiomyopathy. The most common cause of myocarditis is a viral infection. A number of other causes can contribute to this condition, including infections, certain medications, and autoimmune disorders.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Targeting cellular response to SARS-CoV-2 holds promise as new way to fight infection

When a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, it invades their cells and uses them to replicate—which puts the cells under stress. Current approaches to dealing with infection target the virus itself with antiviral drugs. But Cambridge scientists have switched focus to target the body's cellular response to the virus instead.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Virological and immunological features of SARS-COV-2 infected children with distinct symptomatology

Pediatr Allergy Immunol. 2021 Jun 26. doi: 10.1111/pai.13585. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Despite SARS-CoV-2 immunizations have started in most countries, children are not currently included in the vaccination programs, thus it remains crucial to define their anti-SARS-CoV-2 immune response in order to minimize the risk for other epidemic waves. This study seeks to provide a description of the virology ad anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunity in children with distinct symptomatology.
ScienceScience Daily

'Nanodecoy' therapy binds and neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 virus

Nanodecoys made from human lung spheroid cells (LSCs) can bind to and neutralize SARS-CoV-2, promoting viral clearance and reducing lung injury in a macaque model of COVID-19. By mimicking the receptor that the virus binds to rather than targeting the virus itself, nanodecoy therapy could remain effective against emerging variants of the virus.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Engineering nanobodies to fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Scientists are pursuing a new strategy in the protracted fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus by engineering nanobodies that can neutralize virus variants in two different ways. In lab studies, researchers identified two groups of molecules that were effective against virus variants. Using different mechanisms, nanobodies in each group bypassed mutations and disabled the virus's ability to bind to the receptor that lets it enter host cells.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

The SARS-CoV-2 virus and its vaccines pose unique challenges

Since its emergence in November 2019, the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has spread across the world and caused significant public health and socioeconomic implications. The unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic inspired scientists the world over to design and develop effective vaccines to offer protection against the virus and contain infection.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

The Origin of SARS-CoV-2

Since March 2020, the world has reeled from the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, there have been 177 million known cases and 3.8 million deaths worldwide. Covid-19 touches much more than just the medical world. It and responses to it have...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: A nanoluciferase SARS-CoV-2 for rapid neutralization testing and screening of anti-infective drugs for COVID-19

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19055-7, published online 15 October 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, which incorrectly listed the NIH grant ‘AI142759’. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Is liquid chalk an effective disinfectant of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses?

Many hand sanitizers contain around 60-80% alcohol, which is why they are useful in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Hand sanitizer use has been a key control measure in limiting the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) transmission during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Liquid chalk as...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Roche SARS-CoV-2 Molecular Test Granted First FDA Emergency Use Authorization For PCR Testing Of Both Symptomatic And Asymptomatic Individuals At The Point Of Care

BASEL, Switzerland, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Nucleic acid test for use on the cobas® Liat ® System. This singleplex test is the first real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test that can identify SARS-CoV-2 infection within 20 minutes.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Clean Republic Announces SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19 Virus) 60-Second Kill Claim

Tested and Proven Effective To Kill SARS-CoV-2 in 60 seconds. Clean Republic, a market leader in cleaning, sanitization and disinfection innovations, has received EPA approval to amend the label of its OMRI-Certified disinfectant ( Clean Republic Disinfectant + Sanitizer) to reflect its proven 60-second kill claim against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, on hard, non-porous surfaces. The announcement comes after testing and resubmission to the EPA and replaces the prior 10-minute kill claim. At 60 seconds, the Clean Republic Disinfectant + Sanitizer is now one of the fastest acting products on the market for use against SARS-CoV-2.
Medical Sciencedallassun.com

Researchers discover drugs to fight SARS-CoV-2

Seoul [South Korea], June 21 (ANI): Researchers from Yonsei University in South Korea have found that certain commensal bacteria that reside in the human intestine produce compounds that inhibit SARS-CoV-2. The research was presented at the World Microbe Forum, an online meeting of the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), the...
ScienceScience Now

Prior SARS-CoV-2 infection rescues B and T cell responses to variants after first vaccine dose

Science, abh1282, this issue p. 1418; see also abj2258, p. 1392. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine rollout has coincided with the spread of variants of concern. We investigated whether single-dose vaccination, with or without prior infection, confers cross-protective immunity to variants. We analyzed T and B cell responses after first-dose vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech messenger RNA vaccine BNT162b2 in health care workers (HCW) followed longitudinally, with or without prior Wuhan-Hu-1 SARS-CoV-2 infection. After one dose, individuals with prior infection showed enhanced T cell immunity, antibody-secreting memory B cell response to the spike protein, and neutralizing antibodies effective against variants B.1.1.7 and B.1.351. By comparison, HCW receiving one vaccine dose without prior infection showed reduced immunity against variants. B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 spike mutations resulted in increased, abrogated, or unchanged T cell responses, depending on human leukocyte antigen (HLA) polymorphisms. Single-dose vaccination with BNT162b2 in the context of prior infection with a heterologous variant substantially enhances neutralizing antibody responses against variants.