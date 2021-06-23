Draper Delivers a First by Infecting Lung-on-Chip with Wildtype SARS-CoV-2 Virus

The inflammation of the heart muscle is known as myocarditis or inflammatory cardiomyopathy. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, diminished exercise capacity, and irregular heartbeats. Symptoms can last for a short period of time to several months. It may lead to heart failure or cardiac arrest due to dilated cardiomyopathy. The most common cause of myocarditis is a viral infection. A number of other causes can contribute to this condition, including infections, certain medications, and autoimmune disorders.