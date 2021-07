In reality, it hasn’t been *that* long since Milbank upended the Biglaw compensation model and even less time since Davis Polk came over the top of those numbers. But, based on some of the complaints Above the Law has received on our tips line — text (646-820-8477) or email — it *feels* like an awfully long time for associates waiting on salary news. And I’m sure law firm leadership — particularly those in the Top 50 — are aware that associates pretty much expect raises and if they don’t get them, well, the lateral market is calling.