This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day starts Monday, June 21 and runs through the 22nd, but Amazon's deals have already begun, including some really attractive prices on Eero routers. If you've been planning to upgrade to a homewide mesh system, either a current-gen Wi-Fi 6 version or a budget-friendly Wi-Fi 5 model, Amazon has deals on both and this may be the best time to search for some of the best prices you'll find before Black Friday.