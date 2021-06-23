Blackburn Announces Four-year Program To Increase Opportunities For Students With Diverse Abilities

Newly Expanded "Blackburn and Beyond" will Launch in Fall 2021. CARLINVILLE — As a part of an ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Blackburn College is announcing an expansion of its “Blackburn and Beyond” program to provide inclusive post-secondary opportunities for young adults with diverse learning abilities. The program was recently approved by the U.S. Department of Education as a comprehensive transition postsecondary program (CTP) and will be one of only two four-year certificate and degree programs of its kind in the state of Illinois. The newly imagined program is specifically designed for students with diverse abilities to support them in areas of continuing academic, career, and/or independent living instruction and will be enhanced with mentors, tutors, and participation in Blackburn’s nationally-recognized work program. The approval from the Department of Education also enables Blackburn and Beyond students to be eligible for federal financial assistance. Funding from the state of Illinois will also be available.