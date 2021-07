Stocking: The next stocking of 1,000 pounds of catfish is this week! We will stock a total of 10,000 pounds this season. For an updated stocking schedule, click HERE. What's the catch? Bass were hitting on plastics and Kastmasters this weekend. Half Moon Cove and Siesta Cove were the top producing locations. Bluegill were biting on nightcrawlers from the campground shoreline on Saturday. The catfish bite was strongest first thing in the morning and after sunset. Boats were reeling in limits near the buoy line and Shadow Cove. Please remember a full size lantern is required after 8:00 p.m. Not having any luck fishing from shore? The T-dock is perfect for casting into a variety of depths and all species of fish are regularly caught there.