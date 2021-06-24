CT native added to the first-ever US Skateboarding Street Olympic team

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(OLD SAYBROOK, Conn.) A Connecticut native has made the roster of the first-ever U.S. Olympic skateboarding team and will compete at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo next month, according to the Connecticut Post.

Alexis Sablone from Old Saybrook was one of 12 skateboarders named to the team on Monday.

This will be the first year that skateboarding is included in the Olympics. There will be two types featured, park and street skateboarding.

The 34-year-old Sablone has been skating since 2002. She has won three gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals at the X Games women’s street skating competition. She is currently part of Alltimers Skateboards team.