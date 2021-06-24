Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

CT native added to the first-ever US Skateboarding Street Olympic team

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5Ql4_0adKfBsy00
(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(OLD SAYBROOK, Conn.) A Connecticut native has made the roster of the first-ever U.S. Olympic skateboarding team and will compete at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo next month, according to the Connecticut Post.

Alexis Sablone from Old Saybrook was one of 12 skateboarders named to the team on Monday.

This will be the first year that skateboarding is included in the Olympics. There will be two types featured, park and street skateboarding.

The 34-year-old Sablone has been skating since 2002. She has won three gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals at the X Games women’s street skating competition. She is currently part of Alltimers Skateboards team.

Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
922
Followers
487
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Old Saybrook, CT
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Sablone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Skateboarding#Olympics#U S Olympic#The Connecticut Post#Alltimers Skateboards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related