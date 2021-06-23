Local Quilts of Valor group presents 161st quilt since 2018

The quilts are a small token of appreciation, but the gesture, the reaching out, has brought more than one tear or two to both recipient and presenter. Last weekend local quilting club, Quilters in the Valley, presented its 161st quilt as part of its recognition to local service men and women in Kittitas County. On a national scale, the Quilt of Valor Foundation has distributed 260,000 quilts to American since 2003.