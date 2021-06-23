Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kittitas County, WA

Local Quilts of Valor group presents 161st quilt since 2018

By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer
dailyrecordnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quilts are a small token of appreciation, but the gesture, the reaching out, has brought more than one tear or two to both recipient and presenter. Last weekend local quilting club, Quilters in the Valley, presented its 161st quilt as part of its recognition to local service men and women in Kittitas County. On a national scale, the Quilt of Valor Foundation has distributed 260,000 quilts to American since 2003.

www.dailyrecordnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
County
Kittitas County, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Group#Charity#American#The National Sewing Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Charities
Country
Iraq
News Break
World War II
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.