Approximately 1,200 men and women will report to Alumni Hall at the Naval Academy this week, for Induction Day, culminating in an Oath of Office ceremony this evening. These incoming plebes (freshmen) will say goodbye to their families and be processed through various stations inside Alumni Hall to become members of the Naval Academy’s Class of 2025. Stations include uniform issue, medical examinations, haircuts and learning to salute. The day will culminate with the Oath of Office ceremony at 7 p.m. in Tecumseh Court. After the ceremony, plebes will meet with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents’ Weekend, in mid-August. Plebe Summer officially begins at the completion of the Oath of Office ceremony.