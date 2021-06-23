Cancel
Public Health

It’s time to bring Canada into the 21st century

By Contributing columnist
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 17, the federal government’s Expert Advisory Group on the Pan-Canadian Health Data Strategy released its first report on the state of the country’s health data practices and infrastructure. It was not encouraging. “As demonstrated during the first wave of COVID-19, and subsequent waves,” the group determined, “significant gaps...

Justin Trudeau
#Statistics Canada#Data Infrastructure#Federalism#Canadians#Policy Options#Liberals#The Expert Advisory Group
Americas
Health
Politics
Public Health
