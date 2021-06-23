Multiple People Hospitalized After Bridge Collapses Over Route 295 in NE DC
Mayor Bowser holds press briefing on Kenilworth Road /295 Pedestrian Bridge Collapse. Watch video below for updated information from the DC Fire Department. As the number of people who were injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Washington increases, we are starting to gain more information on what occurred. Six people were assessed and four of them were transported to the hospital.praisedc.com