Review: Love and loss in ‘I Carry You with Me’

By LINDSEY BAHR
CharlotteObserver.com
 8 days ago

Director Heidi Ewing makes a powerful narrative debut with “ I Carry You with Me,” a dreamy and tender, decades-spanning story about love, sacrifice, memory and immigration. The central character is Iván (Armando Espitia), an aspiring chef who we meet in Mexico as he’s struggling to get a spot in...

Heidi Ewing
Christian Vázquez
#I Carry You With Me#Mexican#Sony Pictures Classics#Twitter
