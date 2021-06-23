Cancel
Video Games

You can try your luck to win this undead dog in the My Nintendo Disgaea 6 giveaway

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is still slated to come out next week on Switch, but for now you can throw some of your My Nintendo Platinum Points away for a chance at an art print and an undead dog plush. As revealed on My Nintendo’s news page, the publisher...

www.destructoid.com
