Chiefs Training Camp returns to Missouri Western State University

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday that its Chiefs Training Camp will return to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, in July and will once again be open to fans. The camp was forced to temporarily relocate to Kansas City in 2020 due to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

www.kwch.com
