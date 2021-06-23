Cancel
A newborn weighed less than a pound and was given 'a zero percent chance of survival.' He just had his first birthday.

By Sydney Page
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight before Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born, his doctors delivered the news that he had "a zero percent chance of survival," his parents said. Richard, the world's most premature baby to survive, proved them wrong: He just turned 1. On June 5, 2020 - four months before her due...

www.sfgate.com
