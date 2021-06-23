Another Voice: BISON Fund empowers children in low-income families
The last 15 months has brought new light to an issue that I’ve known for years: education, and specifically lack of school choice. The pandemic highlighted what we have observed for 27 years at the BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund – that families should have more educational options for their children. Families, especially those with low incomes, were disproportionately harmed during the pandemic – through illness, job loss or reduced hours or caretaking responsibilities. Furthermore, these families did not have the ability to choose a different educational option.buffalonews.com