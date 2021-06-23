Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Another Voice: BISON Fund empowers children in low-income families

By Thomas R. Beecher Jr.
Buffalo News
 8 days ago

The last 15 months has brought new light to an issue that I’ve known for years: education, and specifically lack of school choice. The pandemic highlighted what we have observed for 27 years at the BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund – that families should have more educational options for their children. Families, especially those with low incomes, were disproportionately harmed during the pandemic – through illness, job loss or reduced hours or caretaking responsibilities. Furthermore, these families did not have the ability to choose a different educational option.

buffalonews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Private Schools#Bison#Charity#The Bison Fund#Buffalo Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Charities
Related
Boone County, MOColumbia Missourian

Sales tax funds more than $9 million in programs for children, families

The Boone County Community Services Department released its annual report detailing how it spent more than $9 million in sales tax proceeds to support programs aimed at improving residents’ lives. The department administers the Children’s Services, Community Health and Domestic Violence funds and provides support for an additional 69 programs.
Educationconwaydailysun.com

Deanna Jurius: Education accounts will give low income families more school choices

Education Freedom Accounts, included in the state budget, could soon be a reality in New Hampshire, giving families more educational options for their children. An Education Freedom Account (EFA) is a government-approved savings account to be used for authorized educational expenses only. Parents who earn below 300 percent of the federal poverty level ($79,500 for a family of four) could apply.
Aroostook County, MEfiddleheadfocus.com

ACAP, PI Housing Authority unite for low-income families

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Aroostook County Action Program and Presque Isle Housing Authority have partnered to ensure that low-income families have better access to comprehensive services. Recognizing the need for high quality early care and education services, combined with wrap-around services for the entire family, the two entities recently...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Funds raised to help low income parents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A "Huggie Luv Fest" took place today at Stevens Dive Bar in Terre Haute. This benefit was put on by "Musicians Giving Back" in conjunction with Covered with Love. Covered with Love is the only diaper bank in the Wabash Valley. This fundraising event is...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Another Voice: Help is available for children with ADHD, and their parents

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is a formal term for a person who has difficulty paying attention and maintaining self-control and, most importantly, has problems in everyday functioning. Children with ADHD can have trouble staying on task in school, getting along with others or meeting expectations in group settings. The impact of ADHD on the individual is profound, as those with childhood ADHD are less likely to graduate high school or attend college, more likely to have trouble in work and have reduced lifetime earnings.
Minneapolis, MNPioneer Press

Nonprofit wins small battle in lawsuit with the MN Dept. of Education over funding for meals for low-income children

A Minneapolis non-profit last week won a battle in a year-long legal fight with the Minnesota Department of Education over funding for meals for low-income children. Judge John Guthmann of Ramsey County District Court ordered the department to pay $35,750 to Feeding Our Future and $11,750 in attorney’s fees for failing to follow through on an earlier agreement, finding the department in contempt of court.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

How the city of Orlando used learning pods during the pandemic to help low-income families

ORLANDO, Fla. – The year 2020 will forever be remembered as the year children and parents around the country were faced with a new learning system: virtual learning. “School shut down right after spring break at the middle of March, end of March, last year. Everybody was at home, everything was shut down,” said Lisa Early, the director for Orlando’s families, parks and recreation department. “There were a lot of kids who were lost to the system, you know, it takes time to start something like that up, and what was happening around the country, what we started seeing in the media was these learning pods.”
Albany, GAWALB 10

Albany native starts nonprofit to help low-income families

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is working to give back to the Good Life City. Lanita White started a nonprofit called “Sharing Light,” which focuses on helping lower-income families. White, also CEO of the nonprofit, who just recently returned to Albany said she wanted to start the nonprofit...
Family RelationshipsBakersfield Californian

COMMUNITY VOICES: Absentee dads, fatherless children

Many children today grow up without their biological father. I speak of those men who walked out on their children. This is an epidemic in society. Children need their mom and dad to teach them what dignity, respect and honor look like in their home. A man should never deny his own children the right to have their own biological dad.
Kidschurchofjesuschrist.org

Empower Youth Presidencies to Lead the Children and Youth Program

Young Men and Young Women General Leaders say that's when youth respond with inspiration. This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. By Sydney Walker, Church News. A teenager learning how to drive may not gain much by sitting in the backseat of...
KidsDaily Herald

Their Voice: Water safety important for children with special needs

Any time you work with large groups of youth you understand that it is hard to find activities that will suit them all. This is also true when you are planning activities for special needs summer camps. However, the one activity that seems to be a favorite for all is spending time in the water whether it be swimming pools, lakes, rivers or splash pads.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Your Words: Families deserve a voice in environmental issues

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Biloxi, MSWLOX

Biloxi camp offers summer enrichment for low-income families

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - 41 sets of eyes were wide open when Biloxi police officers came to visit campers at the Biloxi Community Center. “We had the K9s here today and (campers) were able to talk to the police themselves and see exactly what the K9 does,” said Director of Program Believe Kay Horne.
Caddo Parish, LAKEDM

$2 Million Raised For Early Childhood Education In Caddo Parish

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION – Many parents of pre-kindergarten children can’t take their kids to a qualified daycare center either because of income levels or a lack of openings at daycare centers a community has to offer. And Education experts say young children who don’t have access to early education resources at qualified daycare centers often perform poorly academically as they get older.
Boston, MApioneerinstitute.org

Tyler Family Memorial Fund

In April, we were deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and former board chair, Bill Tyler. Before he passed, Bill graciously established and endowed a memorial fund at the Institute. In honor of Bill’s remarkable life and commitment to Pioneer, we ask that you please consider a gift...
RelationshipsOverton County News

The power of relationships for students and educators

There are many reasons that children succeed in school. One element is constant: every child deserves excellent teachers and administrators. The research and science of learning and development tell us that it is critical to focus our learning environments around building long-term relationships for students. Our standard process is designed...