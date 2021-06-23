Another Voice: BISON Fund empowers children in low-income families

ORLANDO, Fla. – The year 2020 will forever be remembered as the year children and parents around the country were faced with a new learning system: virtual learning. “School shut down right after spring break at the middle of March, end of March, last year. Everybody was at home, everything was shut down,” said Lisa Early, the director for Orlando’s families, parks and recreation department. “There were a lot of kids who were lost to the system, you know, it takes time to start something like that up, and what was happening around the country, what we started seeing in the media was these learning pods.”