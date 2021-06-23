Cancel
Photography

20 Essential Photography Tips For Beginner Photographers

petapixel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting out in photography can be really confusing. There is so much stuff to learn, so many things to do, and so many resources to read, not to mention the insane amount of people screaming opinions at you all the time. It’s hard to fight through all the noise. To...

Related
Computersgitconnected.com

Essential UI design tips!

Design is confusing, and after fumbling with your backend, it’s the last thing you want to worry about. Here are 5 tips to give your users the best experience possible!. Nobody likes an oversaturated interface, your design should define itself clearly. One great example is Medium.com’s homepage. This is great...
Lifestyleslrlounge.com

Before You Buy Photography Gear | 10 Tips (2021 Update)

You’ve saved just enough money to buy that lens you have always dreamed of, but should it be your next purchase? Before you buy photography gear, refer to these 10 tips to help you decipher which investment to make next to further your photography career. Before You Buy Photography Gear...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Plague of Z Beginners Guide and Tips

Fascinated about what a zombie apocalypse, its survival, and destruction would be like? Maybe, just for an adventure and strategy planning against it. Then, Plague of Z brings to the gamers a platform for setting up their survival, making their heroes and champions defeat the infected; the zombies, repairing the damage occurred, and even solving some puzzles which might be sometimes tricky but always reward worthy. It was presented by TG Inc. last December 2020, with its latest version 1.5.2, which has on date crossed the mark of 1 Million+ download. Here in this beginners guide, we will share the tips, tricks, and strategies that will guide a player throughout the game journey of Plague of Z.
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Pro Tips to Stand Out & Build Your Photography Audience

Unless someone is a true professional photographer, making money off their art, it can be a challenge to stay motivated in the field. Some are content with just the feedback and reactions they get from their audience. But this gets tricky—it can be difficult to get people to care about your work. And this void can be frustrating enough that many end up quitting their passion. In today’s video, photographer Evan Ranft takes you through the main reasons why you might be struggling to build an audience for your photography.
PhotographyDIY Photography

50 travel photography tips to take your work and abilities to the next level

In my mind I roam the American West and meander along the coast of the Adriatic Sea. I imagine myself at non-descript train depots in Kerala drinking chai with men donning patterned lungis and transport myself to Peru’s Sacred Valley picnicking on yams and grilled cuy. My dreamscapes include vast deserts, forest retreats, even chaotic urban mishegoss. In most of my daydreams, I have a camera by my side.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Don’t Forget These Important Tips When Photographing the Fireworks

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Celebration time is coming up! For some of us in Canada and the United States, it will be Independence Day very soon! That will mean we’ll be photographing a lot of fireworks. The year 2021 will be special for lots of us too. I’ll be super happy to shoot fireworks on the 4th of July. So we dove into our archives to find some essential tips for photographing the fireworks. Take a look!
PhotographyThe Independent

Thought photography was about taking photographs? Think again

In a world where, as we’re endlessly reminded, “everyone is a photographer”, where even our elderly relatives are posting quirky images that can pass for “experimental photography” (and more power to them), what is there left for the actual professional experimental photographer to do? Nothing so mundane as simply taking a photograph, judging by recent exhibitions of the Deutsche Börse Prize, the Turner Prize of photography, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. With short-listed artists regularly exhibiting films, books and archival installations, to which they’ve often made no physical contribution themselves, it’s as though today’s photographers (or “artists working with photography”, as they would no doubt prefer to call themselves) no longer regard the single, inalienably powerful, self-created image – which most of us still think of as the mainstay of photography – as a valid or even an achievable aim.
TechnologyInternational Business Times

National Camera Day 2021: Quotes To Honor The Device That Freezes Time

Be it a weekend escapade to the mountains or a day exploring the woods or a wintry night huddling around a campfire, a camera is the most important companion. By freezing time through the lens of a camera, we are able to visually relive our memories for years. Cameras are much better than smartphones as far as image quality is concerned. While social media, especially Instagram, takes us into the world of endless hastily snapped images, pictures captured by cameras remind us why professional photography has always been honored as a masterly craft.
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Choosing Lenses for Landscape Photography Outings (Video Tutorial)

Deciding on what lens to get can be tough. It can be even more difficult than deciding on what camera to buy. On the one hand, there are measurable variables like focal length, aperture, weight, and size. On the other, there’s sharpness and image quality. The latter two are something that normal eyes can’t differentiate easily which makes the task of choosing a lens difficult. In today’s video, professional landscape photographer Nigel Danson explains the factors he considers when choosing a lens:
Photographyslrlounge.com

Back to the Basics: Mobile Phone Portrait Photography Tips

Good photography techniques are crucial regardless of what camera you’re using. No amount of megapixels or color science will save a poorly captured image. In this video, I’ll show you how to take and edit great images on the go with these mobile phone portrait photography tips. Video: Back to...
EntertainmentPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Use LUTs to Colour Correct Pictures in Affinity Photo

Photographers love Affinity Photo for their image editing, particularly as it offers the flexibility of using LUTs and presets to help colour correct and colour grade. LUTs – Look Up Tables – let you colour edit your photo without altering the original. You can make changes at any point after adding your LUT as it doesn’t change your editing sliders, which is much more helpful than a simple Affinity photo preset or photo filter, for example.
Photographyshutterbug.com

Save Time by “Batch Editing” Photos in Lightroom (VIDEO)

Most photographers would rather be out shooting than sitting behind a computer editing dozens of images. One way to dramatically reduce processing time and get back out in the field is to “batch process” your photos. This simple technique works great when you have numerous images of a scene—with similar...
Photographypetapixel.com

Photographer Shares Creative Photo Tricks You Can Try at Home

Having shared numerous videos of creative photography tips and tricks, a photographer proves that you don’t always need to invest in expensive equipment to create eye-catching content. Based in Isle of Wight, United Kingdom, Oliver Howells is a photographer first and foremost, but also a popular content creator both on...
PhotographyDigital Photography Review

Video: Photographer uses a 4x5 large format camera and expired film for wildlife photography

Austrian photographer Markus Hofstätter is known for his analog photography. He primarily works with the collodion wet plate process and primarily does portraiture. The educator and photographer has spent time during the pandemic getting out and exploring nature. At a local nature area, Donauauen, Hofstätter has spent a lot of time getting to know a family of swans.
Photographypetapixel.com

Dramatic Portrait Lighting Made Simple

Street portraiture provides the opportunity to capture so much of the urban textures and patterns that give a city its look. The brick walls provide great leading lines as well as murals and large wall art that set a dramatic tone to any image. I wanted to take a portrait...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: Tips & Tricks for Beginners

Looking for some useful advice at the start of your journey in Scarlet Nexus? Well, you’ve come to the right place. This game throws a lot of concepts and mechanics at you, so it can be tough to know what to focus on. Here are a few tips and tricks for beginners in Scarlet Nexus.
Video GamesPolygon

Mario Golf: Super Rush beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Mario Golf: Super Rush is a whole lot more than just a golf game. Sure, there are plenty of modes that just drop you into a party game with friends or AI, but there’s also a lengthy story mode — Golf Adventure. Playing through the campaign teaches you about everything the game has to offer. And there’s a lot going on in Mario Golf: Super Rush.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Death Trash beginner guide, hints, and tips

Death Trash is a complex game filled with fleshy mess, the Fleshkraken, and many strange people to encounter. It’s also extremely unclear in several ways for newcomers. That’s why in this guide, we’ve put together some hints and tips to help beginners get started with the game. Keep your stats...