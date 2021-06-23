Cancel
Business

Global Technology Marketing Firm Forward Vision Joins ioXt Alliance

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Move Fortifies Agency's Leading Role as Advocate for IoT Adoption. Moving to strengthen its role as a leading marketer of IoT (internet of things) products and services, Forward Vision Marketing has joined the ioXt Alliance, the only global, industry-led IoT product security and certification program in the world. “The ioXt...

www.mysanantonio.com
