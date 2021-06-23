Cancel
Cobb County, GA

Red Bull gives you bad driving skills? Delivery truck crashes into notorious covered bridge

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Red Bull delivery truck could have used wings Wednesday afternoon to navigate Cobb County’s notorious covered bridge.

Instead, the truck hit a beam at the base of the bridge and became wedged under the roof of the historic Concord Bridge.

The accident shut the road down for hours. It has since reopened.

The Concord bridge is notorious for being crashed into by vehicles that can’t clear the tight, 7-foot space.

In 2019, crews installed a system of hanging chains and ribbons to try to mitigate the problem.

Cobb County officials said at the time, trucks were hitting the bridge at least once a month.

This is the first report Channel 2 Action News has gotten of a vehicle hitting the infamous bridge since February 2020, just before the pandemic began.

Proof that things really are returning to normal?

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

