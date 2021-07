Indie developer Kemono Games and publisher Ravenscourt revealed ProtoCorgi will release on August 26th for PC and Nintendo Switch. This is one of those super-fun-but-wholesome games where you play as a robotic pup who has taken on the task of saving his owner, a brilliant scientist kidnapped by an alien race who wants to rule the galaxy. The game mixes shoot 'em up style gameplay with pixel art arcade styles to create a fun adventure for people who just love dogs and amazing action. You can try a free demo of the game right now on Steam during the Steam Next Fest, as we have the trailer and more info on the story for you below.