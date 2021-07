General Motors has announced a recall on over 380,00 SUVs in the United States. This recall affects over 380,000 SUVs over suspension issues that could potentially cause problems with the steering of the vehicle. The suspension problem could cause your vehicle to sway when driving at higher speeds such as on an interstate. Here's the thing: for many of the vehicles involved in this recall, this is not the first time. Many of the vehicles were recalled for a similar issue in 2014.