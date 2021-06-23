Filibuster and moderation
I found it odd that in the June 10 edition of the Beacon, three of the six letters to the editor all called for abolishing the filibuster. It appears that this is another orchestrated attempt by the progressive left and their cancel culture to destroy time-honored American traditions and values. I would remind the writers that the Jim Crow laws were enacted by the Democratic Party and that the 1964 Civil Rights Act was passed by a larger percentage of Congressional Republicans than Democrats.