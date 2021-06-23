Cancel
Congress & Courts

Filibuster and moderation

Brunswick Beacon
 8 days ago

I found it odd that in the June 10 edition of the Beacon, three of the six letters to the editor all called for abolishing the filibuster. It appears that this is another orchestrated attempt by the progressive left and their cancel culture to destroy time-honored American traditions and values. I would remind the writers that the Jim Crow laws were enacted by the Democratic Party and that the 1964 Civil Rights Act was passed by a larger percentage of Congressional Republicans than Democrats.

Rousseau
Harry Reid
Republican Party
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Senate
Democratic Party
The Hill
The Hill

Senate hopefuls embrace nuking filibuster

Democratic candidates for the Senate are embracing the idea of killing off the legislative filibuster, a sign of the building support within the party for eliminating the rule. Doing so was once viewed as an outlier position among Democrats. Now candidates in states that will determine who wins the majority...
Las Vegas Sun

To save democracy, kill the filibuster

Pride month is an annual chance for the LGBTQ+ community to reflect on our hard-won progress and to remember how much work remains. At Silver State Equality, we’re celebrating such victories as modernizing Nevada’s HIV laws and third-parent adoption. Our community’s victories in Nevada and across the country are part of the larger struggle to expand and strengthen our democracy to ensure that all Americans have the same rights and responsibilities under the law — no matter who we love, how we worship, or what we look like.
US News and World Report

Election Bill Defeat Revives Fight Over the Filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The filibuster is here to stay, for now. And that’s posing a challenge to President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress confronting a wall of Republican opposition led by Senate leader Mitch McConnell's “100%” focus on stopping their agenda. This week’s defeat of an ambitious elections bill...
Washington Post

Keep the filibuster. It could save progressive legislation in the future.

When progressives discuss the filibuster these days, the focus is overwhelmingly on its role in blocking important parts of the Democratic agenda — notably the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the voting rights measure known as the For the People Act. Citing the filibuster’s longtime role in delaying or killing civil rights legislation, commentators on the left treat it as a worthless anachronism from a racist past. We are told that the only question is how to pressure the two holdout Democratic senators, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, to support the filibuster’s abolition (or at least its weakening).
The Oregonian
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Filibuster is undemocratic

In response to Steven Tuttle’s letter, “Filibuster is good for democracy” (June 16): There is a major misconception about the filibuster. Senate filibuster rules do not require a 60-vote majority to pass a bill. Passing a bill in the Senate requires only a simple majority. The filibuster requires a 60-vote majority to bring a bill to a vote or even to bring a bill up for debate.
Fox News
Fox News

Rep. Clyburn, after called ‘stupid,’ backs Bernie Sanders ally’s opponent in Ohio special election

One of the top Democrats in the U.S. House is backing an opponent of a key Bernie Sanders ally in an upcoming special U.S. election in Ohio, according to reports. The move by U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the House majority whip, came after a town hall meeting for progressive Democrat Nina Turner, at which Clyburn was accused of being "stupid" for not having "cut a deal" with party leadership before endorsing Joe Biden for president.
The Hill
The Hill

We must end the filibuster to protect our democracy

This week, a united Democratic majority in the Senate voted to open a debate on voting rights legislation. And a united Republican minority voted to prevent that debate. In the midst of a nationwide crisis of voter suppression, Republicans refused even to open a conversation on election reform. The reason...
NBC News
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered debate on voting rights legislation Tuesday, putting Democrats in a predicament about how to advance their high-priority bill. The vote to advance an amended version of the "For The People Act" split along party lines 50-50, short of the 60 needed. All Democrats voted to begin debate and Republicans unanimously voting to block the bill.
mynbc5.com

Rally in Battery Park advocates for elimination of the filibuster

BURLINGTON, Vt. — In the U.S. Senate this week, the defeat of an ambitious elections bills has renewed calls to eliminate the filibuster. Supporters of the 'Bust the Filibuster' effort rallied in Battery Park in Burlington on Saturday. “I think the filibuster has been a primary tool to stop movement...
The Day

Change the filibuster, make senators talk

The failure of the "For the People Act" is another instance of our government being held hostage by one or a few senators. No one should be able to stop Senate debate or a vote by pushing a button. Preventing even debate on a bill is unconscionable. The filibuster is a means for the minority party to express their beliefs, and I support that. Opponents of legislation should be able to verbally express their objections, however long that takes. Then a vote should be taken, and the legislation will pass or fail on its merits.
New York Post

Here’s what Sen. Joe Manchin says about switching parties to GOP

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Wednesday that he had “never considered” switching his party affiliation to the Republicans, despite drawing ire from far-left Democrats over his opposition to scrapping the legislative filibuster. “If switching a party, or whether you have a ‘D’ by your name or an ‘R’ by your...
Axios
Axios

Trump-district Dems balk on reconciliation

Democrats in Trump-won districts are hesitant about their party using the reconciliation process to ram through a second, partisan infrastructure package, even as the more progressive wing of their party demands it. Driving the news: Axios surveyed all seven House Democrats representing districts former President Trump won in 2020 to...
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer

Pelosi cancels the Fourth of July

During an average year, the U.S. Capitol welcomes 2.5 million visitors, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to reopen the Capitol to visitors — school groups, families, or anyone hoping to see the legislative branch in action. To make matters worse, Pelosi’s refusal even to allow visitors on the Capitol grounds resulted in the outdoor concert regularly held on the Capitol’s west front to celebrate our nation’s independence being canceled.