Are we to become sardines?
This is in reference to the recent article in the Beacon about the county board meeting at which residential development in Calabash was discussed. I am in full agreement with Christine’s comments. As a retired Army Corps of Engineers engineer, design manager and master planner, and later having served as a city engineer, I have additional concerns which should be of interest to the Calabash community and should be addressed by the board prior to granting approval for this development.www.brunswickbeacon.com