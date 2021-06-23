Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Activists Mock Council Candidate With Message on His Queens Boulevard Property

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YdSjO_0adKcXsf00
Center Cinemas at 42-17 Queens Blvd. (Photo Courtesy of Sunnyside Soyboy)

The marquee sign at a shuttered Sunnyside movie theater was altered for the third time this year with the perpetrators taking yet another shot at landlord and political candidate John Ciafone.

“Ciafone Lost Again, Long Live Radical Communism,” the sign reads, referring to Ciafone’s unsuccessful run Tuesday in the Democratic primary to represent the 22nd Council District in Astoria.

The latest message comes just months after the perpetrators targeted him by putting up signage that read “Death by Speculation, Starring Limpdick Landlord.”

Another sign went up in May prior to a pro-Palestine rally held in Sunnyside. “From the River to the Sea,” the marquee sign read. Ciafone took it down after residents alerted him to it.

The harsh messages directed toward Ciafone, however, largely stem from his ownership of the 42-17 Queens Blvd. building containing the movie theater. The site has been vacant for about 6 years, although he plans to develop it in the future.

This time the perpetrators sent an e-mail to the media — explaining their behavior.

“Sunnyside Soyboy Strikes Center Cinemas Again,” the e-mail reads, which comes from the address [email protected]

“Our long, unnecessary political primary season has come to an end. While it’s hard to rejoice over some of the candidates that won last night, we can at least come together and celebrate some of those that didn’t.”

The letter also targets Ciafone’s campaign platform, which focused heavily on law-and-order and was very critical of progressives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2km4LW_0adKcXsf00
The marquee sign at Center Cinemas in Sunnyside that was altered in January (Queens Post)

“For months, John Ciafone has called us ‘cowards, socialists—no make that communists,’ and more recently ‘a gang of progressive, anti-development radicals…who hate the police.’”

Ciafone came in third, with about 10 percent of the vote, in yesterday’s primary. Tiffany Cabán is the apparent winner with Evie Hantzopoulos coming in second.

It was Ciafone’s third run for the 22nd District council seat, having lost in 2001 and in 2013. He was also unsuccessful last year in his campaign for a judgeship on the Queens Civil Court.

Ciafone told the Queens Post that the perpetrators put up the latest sign at 3:30 a.m. today. He said that his video footage shows that it is the same people who targeted him in January.

He said he doesn’t have footage of the people who put up the pro-Palestine message, although given what’s involved in putting the marquee signage up he believes it is the same people.

“These people should be ashamed of themselves,” Ciafone said. “Don’t they have anything better to do?”

Ciafone, an attorney, described them as “radicals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01P9NH_0adKcXsf00
The suspects believed to have been responsible for the January incident (Courtesy of John Ciafone)

“These people are anti-American,” he said. “The deface private property and try to stop free speech.”

“They hate the police, hate this country, hate Jewish people, hate everyone and are anti-development and against gentrification,” Ciafone said. “These people are destructive not constructive — and they want to take us back to the ’70s and ’80s when the city was saddled with crime.”

He said that he will find out who is behind it and will sue them. He said he would be reaching out to authorities.

“This is really disturbing,” he said. “This can’t continue to go on.”

Sunnyside Soyboy Strikes Again by Queens Post

Community Policy
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
250
Followers
267
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Astoria, NY
City
Sunnyside, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Queens Boulevard#Communism#Signage#Democratic#Pro Palestine#District Council#The Queens Civil Court#The Queens Post#Anti American#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Queens Post

City Council Passes Record $98.7 Billion Budget, But Not All Are On Board

The City Council passed a record-breaking $98.7 billion executive budget for the upcoming fiscal year Wednesday, but not everyone supported it. Wednesday’s budget hearing was relatively placid compared to last year, when council members voted for or against the prior budget amid mounting pressure to decrease police spending. That Council vote came in the midst of ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the city last summer.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Western Queens Voters Likely to Determine the Outcome of Borough President Race

The outcome as to who will be the next borough president is likely to be determined by western Queens voters—the supporters of Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer. The nail-biting borough president race is currently a near-tie with only 2,076 first-choice, in person votes separating incumbent Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and former Council Member Elizabeth Crowley. Van Bramer, the third candidate in the race, is far behind.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

College Point Residents Complain About Hazardous Streets and Sewer Project, Officials Launch Task Force

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has formed a task force of elected officials, city agencies and community leaders to address quality of life issues in College Point. The group met for the first time earlier this month to discuss matters including an ongoing sewer construction project in the neighborhood, which residents say has been very disruptive for road users in recent years.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Queens Post

Council Member Bob Holden Poised to Win Re-election

Council Member Robert Holden is poised to win a second term after beating a spirited challenge from local progressive Juan Ardila. Holden earned more than 55 percent of in-person votes, while Juan Ardila received just over 44 percent in the Democratic primary race, according to unofficial Election Night results. Holden...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Linda Lee Shows Early Lead in the Council District 23 Race

Linda Lee has taken an early lead in the Council District 23 race, election night results show. Lee, the president and CEO of Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York (KCS), earned 31.2 percent of in-person votes, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday night. Progressive newcomer Jaslin Kaur, however,...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Elizabeth Crowley and Andrew Yang Cross Endorse at Bayside Event Friday

Andrew Yang and former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley announced last week that they are supporting one another’s respective campaigns for mayor and Queens borough president. The candidates held an event in Bayside to cross endorse each other Friday – with supporters including the firefighters union. “Together, we’ll deliver for Queens by...
ElectionsPosted by
Queens Post

Ung Holds Lead in Crowded Flushing Council Race

Sandra Ung has a significant lead in her quest to win the 20th Council District seat — following the first round of ranked-choice voting. Ung, a lawyer who has worked in the office of Congresswoman Grace Meng, generated 24.28 percent of first-choice votes, or 2,004 votes, in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.