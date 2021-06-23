Springfield Man Formally Charged in Tuesday Stabbing Inside Party Store

While many people were getting ready to celebrate their dads with Father's Day, firefighters were battling a blaze that erupted in an empty building in Kalamazoo. The building, on the corner of Mill Street and Riverview, was reported to be on fire early on Sunday morning, according to a press release from The City of Kalamazoo Public Safety. The press release goes on to say that firefighters arrived around 4:30 in the morning to find flames engulfing the first and second floors. Thermal imaging was used to check for potential victims inside the building which, thankfully, were not found. The fire itself was under control in about 45 minutes. However, officials remained on scene for hours to ensure that no hot spots remained.