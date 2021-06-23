Cancel
Springfield, MI

Springfield Man Formally Charged in Tuesday Stabbing Inside Party Store

By Nate Adams
WKMI
WKMI
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 20-year-old Springfield man was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in the stabbing of another man Tuesday afternoon. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Custer Party Store on Dickman Road just before 4 p.m. on June 22nd after two men got into an altercation inside the store. When deputies arrived, they found one of the men had been stabbed at least a half-dozen times. Authorities believe the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the back. The victim was taken to Bronson Kalamazoo for treatment.

WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

