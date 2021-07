Warning: Spoilers for Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki. The construction of each individual Marvel series on Disney+ thus far has been fascinating to observe. WandaVision used Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as a vessel for a story about grief and mental health. The series tried to teach audiences that we should embrace our pain rather than run from it. Wanda retreated into a fantasy rather than face reality and her attempt to circumvent her true feelings had disastrous results. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier passed the Captain America torch from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) while reckoning with America’s ugly history of race relations. In the end, despite the weight of the mantle’s legacy and the country’s mistreatment of the Black community, Sam chose to reinvent the symbol in order to strike a new path.