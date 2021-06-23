Cancel
Brunswick County, NC

CRT ban misleading

Brunswick Beacon
 8 days ago

The Brunswick Beacon front-page article, “Brunswick County School Board bans critical race theory,” is misleading. The fight to keep the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) from indoctrinating our youth in a poisonous, Marxist, racist ideology is far from over. It is true that our county board of education (BOE) did make changes to Policy 7720 for county school employees that prohibits the presentation of social theories including CRT. This change in policy is nothing more than a political “paper tiger.”

