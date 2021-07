New Jersey is a northeastern U.S. state with some 130 miles of Atlantic coast and is home to many first-rate tourist attractions. New Jersey offers the myriad of fun things to do on this part of the Atlantic Coast, like strolling along Atlantic City's famous boardwalk, visiting old Victorian Cape May and Thomas Edison National Historical Park. But even if you have seen all ships at Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial and all fishes at Adventure Aquarium, there is something left to do!