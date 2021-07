In today’s world, short films are had more demand in the market and most people are also had a lot of love for short films. Now, Disney has announced a new short film on their platform. And it was most awaiting new animated short film which is coming under the name of “The Simpsons: The Good, The Bart and the Loki”. In this short film, our wonderful Loki star Tom Hiddleston gives the voice for his iconic character for this short film. Moreover, people are easily enjoying this short film on the Disney+ platform. The studio is also released the new poster for this short film which is available on Disney Twitter.