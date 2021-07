The Manchester Camerata has performed its first concerts since lockdown, but not in the traditional concert halls you might expect. The ensemble’s new home is the Monastery in Gorton, a former friary which became derelict in the 1970s when the congregation moved away and the population and landscape of Manchester changed. At this time, it was even featured on the World Monuments Fund Watch List of 100 Most Endangered Sites in the World alongside the Taj Mahal, the ancient city of Pompeii and the Valley of the Kings in Egypt. A group of volunteers later helped repair the damage and brought the venue back to life over a period of two decades. The Manchester Camerata now calls the Monastery home, having recently opened its offices in its wings and hosted its first concerts in the main hall.