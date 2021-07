A new month means a new batch of movies and shows have been released on the many streaming platforms. Even though we're still three months away from the best holiday of the year, Halloween, one of the best movies to watch for the spooky season has found a new streaming home. Michael Dougherty's Trick 'r Treat, the classic horror anthology movie from 2009, is now available on HBO Max. The film joins a few other fan-favorite horror flicks that stream on the service like the Saw franchise, IT (chapters 1 & 2), The Conjuring universe, and The Shining. One of Dougherty's other films, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, is also streaming there.