Britney Spears About to Testify in Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears is moments away from speaking out in court about her conservatorship … and TMZ will have live, real-time updates as she addresses the judge. The singer will appear live, via Zoom, in the Downtown L.A. courtroom, and we’re expecting her to voice her issues with her father, Jamie Spears … who we know she wants removed as one of her conservators. The big question — will she ask to end the 13-year-long conservatorship.