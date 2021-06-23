Cancel
Britney Spears About to Testify in Conservatorship Case

By TMZ
 8 days ago

Britney Spears is moments away from speaking out in court about her conservatorship … and TMZ will have live, real-time updates as she addresses the judge. The singer will appear live, via Zoom, in the Downtown L.A. courtroom, and we’re expecting her to voice her issues with her father, Jamie Spears … who we know she wants removed as one of her conservators. The big question — will she ask to end the 13-year-long conservatorship.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears' co-conservator says she hasn't stopped star having kids

Britney Spears’ co-conservator has refuted her father’s claims that she is the one stopping the singer from having a baby with Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old singer recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, but claimed her conservators – including her father Jamie Spears – are preventing her from doing so after they made her have an IUD fitted.
Britney Spears' dad inists he isn't stopping her from having a baby

Britney Spears’ father has insisted he isn’t the one stopping her from having a baby. The 39-year-old singer recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, but claimed her conservators – including her father Jamie Spears – are preventing her from doing so after they made her have an IUD fitted.
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
Britney Spears Co-Conservator of Estate Bessemer Wants Out, Jamie Remains

The financial institution appointed by the judge to become co-conservator of Britney Spears’ estate is bowing out before it even gets started … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell us … Bessemer Trust has decided it does not want to get involved because it’s become gun-shy over all the controversy surrounding the conservatorship.
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Meet Kanye West's New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.
Amomama

Wife Gets Revenge on Her Liar Husband on His Birthday – Subscriber Story

When Penelope found out that her husband was lying on her, she thought of a way to seek revenge. Her husband got the biggest birthday surprise that changed his life forever. Penelope, a successful doctor, always supported her husband Benny’s dream of becoming a businessman. So much so that she funded his startup that took off after three years. Recently, Benny has been working late to sign a big deal.
Soulja Boy Drops Nearly $200K On A Whip - Only To Diss It

Soulja Boy claims to be the first rapper to do a lot of things, and he could possibly be the first to purchase a luxury car worth upwards of $200,000 just to diss it. Big Draco took to Twitter on Tuesday (June 29) to lambaste his new toy. “I just...
6ix9ine Shares Why Homeless Father Won't Be Getting Any of His Money

In a conversation with DJ Akademiks, Tekashi 6ix9ine has said that he refuses to give money to his estranged father, who also happens to be homeless. 6ix9ine is known to flash his cash, constantly flaunting his wealth in front of fans and critics alike, but the controversial rapper’s dad hasn’t seen any of it. Earlier this month the rapper’s father Daniel Hernandez, who shares the same name as his son, said that he was frustrated he had not received support from 6ix9ine.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas Unrecognizable in Photos From Rare Public Sighting

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the ultimate '90s teen heartthrobs, was photographed in public for the first time in nearly 8 years on Wednesday. The Home Improvement actor was seen in Hollywood walking his two dogs and vaping while wearing a mask and a hoodie. Thomas, 39, made the conscientious decision to step away from Hollywood after leaving Home Improvement in 1998 after an extremely successful career as a child actor. He did guest appearances on shows like Veronica Mars, Ally McBeal, and Smallville, and was most recently seen in four episodes of Tim Allen's latest sitcom Last Man Standing.
Lil Nas X comes out as a power bottom

It is right there in the bible; Leviticus 18:22: “Conservatives can’t stand the thought of a gay bitch thriving.” It is the mantra that applies to everybody’s favourite rapper Lil Nas X, who after “causing controversy” (read: kissing another man) on stage at the BET Awards on Sunday, is now facing backlash from pissed off bigots on Twitter and right-wing media.