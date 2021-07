Deanne E. Lisko of Plains Twp., died peacefully Friday, June 18, 2021, with her family by her side. Dee, as she liked to be called, was the daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Coach Pinchak, of Swoyersville. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1964. Dee graduated from College Misericordia, Class of 1968, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She received a master’s degree in education from Wilkes College in 1972.