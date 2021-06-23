A third Rudy Giuliani mayoral term becomes possible — if only by proxy

America has become intimately familiar with a number of characters who, before about five years ago, made most of their media appearances in the New York City tabloids. America knew Donald Trump, of course, thanks to “The Apprentice,” but it didn’t really know the Trump who ended up in the White House — the vindictive, hungry, attention-obsessed character who was so recognizable to a reader of the New York Post in 1987. It similarly knew former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, but mostly as the guy who was in charge of the city in the weeks after Sept. 11, 2001. Only as the Trump era ground on did America meet Tabloid Rudy, the guy who shared much of Trump’s history and personality.