United Airlines Accused of Working to Undermine Flight Attendants' Union
United Airlines was sued by the Association of Flight Attendants Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The court action, filed by Guerrieri, Bartos & Roma, accuses United of interfering with the plaintiff’s role in investigations of employee conduct, and attempting to undermine union activity and representation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-01674, Association Of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO v. United Airlines, Inc.www.law.com