Bose Solo 5: The Best Soundbar on the Planet
Over the course of the last ten years, I have purchased ten different soundbars from companies like LG, Samsung, JVC, Bose and a few others I don’t remember. Some come loaded with fancy specs, powerful subwoofers, Dolby Atmos and other features I paid a premium for. And you know what, with the number of hours I work, I never used 90% of those features. I’ve flushed thousands of dollars down the drain for the latest, most advanced tech–all for nothing.www.19fortyfive.com