Bose Solo 5: The Best Soundbar on the Planet

Experience unparalleled audio wherever you go with the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker. This device is the ultimate on-the-go speaker as it offers the high quality you expect from Bose but with a small form factor. The SoundLink Micro features a custom-designed transducer as well as silicone passive radiators. The result of this ingenuity is big sound from a small package. The SoundLink Micro is impressively small and mighty. On the back is a practical strap that you can attach from anything from your clothing to your bike. In addition, it features an IPX7 waterproof rating so it can withstand drops whether it’s into the ocean or onto the sidewalk. Finally, you can pair the device to the Bose Connect app to maximize its functionality. With this, you can swap connected devices with a tap and even link multiple speakers in Party Mode.