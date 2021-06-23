People on the Move

Andy Warhol may be best known for his relentlessly cosmopolitan contributions to the fabric of modern art history, but, like many of his contemporaries, he liked to escape the New York City grind during the summer months. The site of his oasis was Deep Hollow Ranch, a sprawling compound on Montauk’s very tip where the artist regularly played host to illustrious guests such as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the Rolling Stones, John Lennon and Bianca Jagger. Although The Ranch, as it is now called, was also formerly owned by past J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler, it’s now under the care of art dealer Max Levai, who purchased the property in 2020 and who’s re-envisioned the compound as a gallery, outdoor sculpture showcase, event space and generally heavenly contemporary art haven.