People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleKMFA 89.5, Austin’s listener-supported classical music station, announces Stacey Hoyt as the Director of Events for its new 20,000 square foot facility in East Austin. The centerpiece of the building is the Draylen Mason Music Studio, a new 135-seat performance space where audiences can experience concerts, performances, community, and educational events. Hoyt will help facilitate private events in the venue as well public programs offered by the radio station.

Musicbizjournals

Underbelly live music venue slated to reopen this fall

The owners of Underbelly live music venue say they're ready to get the downtown music scene rolling again. "(We hope to open) in September," co-owner Jason Hunnicutt told the Business Journal late last week. "We're still hiring and trying to get enough staff in there." Hunnicutt and Duane De Castro,...
SheKnows

7 Music Documentaries About Strong Women

We all watch a lot on our TVs and over the last year we’ve all watched A LOT on our TVs, for obvious reasons. Whether you found new favorites like Bridgerton or Tiger King or went back to tried and true gems, odds are, you’ve spent a solid chunk of time staring off into the void for connection, for comfort, and for laughs. But what did you tune in to for inspiration? If you’re coming up short, we think these music documentaries about strong women are the perfect way to go — here’s why.
New York City, NYObserver

Max Levai’s New Montauk Art Haven Used to Be Andy Warhol’s Summer Getaway

Andy Warhol may be best known for his relentlessly cosmopolitan contributions to the fabric of modern art history, but, like many of his contemporaries, he liked to escape the New York City grind during the summer months. The site of his oasis was Deep Hollow Ranch, a sprawling compound on Montauk’s very tip where the artist regularly played host to illustrious guests such as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the Rolling Stones, John Lennon and Bianca Jagger. Although The Ranch, as it is now called, was also formerly owned by past J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler, it’s now under the care of art dealer Max Levai, who purchased the property in 2020 and who’s re-envisioned the compound as a gallery, outdoor sculpture showcase, event space and generally heavenly contemporary art haven.
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Granny Actor Irene Ryan Die?

Beverly Hillbillies icon Irene Ryan died relatively young in 1973, a story that tragically begins with a live Broadway performance. After her incredible turn as “Granny” on The Beverly Hillbillies, Irene Ryan would be cast in the prestigious Broadway production of Pippin. Ryan took on the role of Berthe, directed by stage icon Bob Fosse. Within, she would perform the number “No Time at All,” and bring the house down every time.
Musicmusicinminnesota.com

Foreigner Invades Treasure Island In Island’s Return To Live Music

The long wait is over! After nearly a 19-month hiatus Treasure Island opened back up for live music as Foreigner invaded the Amphitheater last night with a show featuring 12 hit songs and a nearly 10-minute drum/keyboard solo on the greatest hits 2021 tour!. Treasure Island made sure this show...
Detroit, MIwmagazine.com

Queer Love in Color Tells a More Inclusive Love Story

On Easter Day in 1967, Mike attended his first church service at a new congregation in Detroit, Michigan. It was there that he met Phil—a fellow newcomer who, unlike himself, had been out his whole life. It wasn’t long before they moved in together—first outside the city, then at a farmhouse that cost $90 a month. And, as Phil told the visual editor, journalist, and documentarian Jamal Jordan, they’ve spent “every night together for over forty years.”
Detroit, MIwcsx.com

Live Archives Encore

Because every great performance deserves an encore, and if you missed out on winning over the weekend, WCSX is giving you more chances to win free concert tickets to all the big shows coming to Detroit. Over our Live Archive Weekend, we gave away tickets every hour and showcased iconic...
MusicTime Out Global

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes has postponed his national 'Flesh and Blood Tour'

We’ve ‘Still got a Long Way to Go’ until the ‘Good Times’, when we can rock out with Australia’s favourite imported Scotsman and ‘Working Class Man’, the one and only Jimmy Barnes. The current uncertainty around border restrictions Australia-wide means the legendary singer has had to postpone his upcoming stadium...
New York City, NYNY1

'Halston' a visual homage to late designer and NYC of yesteryear

Broadway favorite Krysta Rodriguez is playing dress up, lashes, hair and of course all things Halston in the new Netflix mini-series about the life and career of the late fashion designer. In the show, Rodriguez takes on Halston’s dear friend, celebrated stage and screen star Liza Minnelli. Rodriguez says she was a Liza fan long before signing on to the project.
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

Dry Cleaning: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Up until now, Dry Cleaning's post-Brexit post-punk...
Moviescoolcleveland.com

The Musical Theatre Project’s Movies at Home Looks at “My Fair Lady”

My Fair Lady, which debuted in 1956, is one of the most famous and beloved musicals of all time, with nearly every song in the score by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Lowe (“I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face”) a classic.
Santa Monica, CAthesantamonicastar.com

Santa Monica Playhouse Planning Captivating Theater Events

Since 1973, actress Evelyn Rudie and her husband, actor Chris DeCarlo, have been Co-Artistic Directors of the Santa Monica Playhouse. Together, they have created over 600 productions and have appeared on-stage in over 10,000 performances each. Santa Monica Playhouse has received more than 250 awards for bringing quality entertainment to over five million people. Even during the pandemic, Evelyn has hosted acting classes for kids and adults using Zoom, reaching international students, even in Dubai and Tel Aviv. One of the many great achievements of Santa Monica Playhouse has been Love in Bloom, about the heroes and heroines of Shakespeare. This show was the critics’ pick of the year.
Texas StateHouston Press

Texas Magic: The Flatlanders Release Treasure Of Love

If the past year has taught us anything at all it’s that we can always expect the unexpected to happen. For fans of the legendary Texas trio The Flatlanders, this year will bring a special treat in the form of a highly anticipated new album. Treasure of Love, due out...
San Francisco, CAriffmagazine.com

REVIEW: SF Symphony pays homage to America at Stern Grove Festival

SAN FRANCISCO — There are very few things more American than jazz, and the San Francisco Symphony took every opportunity to highlight the influences of the American genre on classical music at its Independence Day performance at Stern Grove Festival on Sunday. From the meditative and somewhat mysterious trumpet-led “Pavanne”...
Montauk, NYwiltonbulletin.com

Montauk Has a Brand-New Art Space on a Working Ranch

Here are two things you probably don’t associate with one another: contemporary art and raising horses. That might be about to change, though — all because of a brand-new contemporary art space situated in Montauk. Writing at Artforum, Max Lakin has a report on the opening of The Ranch, a new space from art dealer Max Levai. And while the name of The Ranch brings to mind a host of cultural and architectural references, it also happens to be very literal — The Ranch is also home to a ranch where cutting horses are raised and trained.
Career Development & Advicebizjournals

The Boss: Maya Bugg shares the ‘why’ behind her work

Maya Bugg remembers being really pissed off. For high school, Bugg attended a magnet school in Philadelphia that was No. 1 in the city and one of the top schools in the region. But just down the street from where she lived, Bugg began tutoring elementary students who couldn’t read. “How am I at this No. 1 school and these kids who are right up the block aren’t getting their educational needs met?” Bugg recalled wondering. That experience provided Bugg with her first insight into educational inequities that occur throughout this country. Today, Bugg is the CEO of the Tennessee Charter School Center. Bugg believes everyone deserves a right to an equitable work environment and an antiracist school environment.
Home & Gardenbizjournals

Waterfront Botanical Gardens unveils new multimillion-dollar space

The Waterfront Botanical Gardens has unveiled the second building on its 23-acre site: The 6,000-square-foot Ellen T. Leslie Botanical Gardens Classroom Building. The facility will be used for youth and adult education as well as horticulture staff, interns and volunteers, according to a Waterfront Botanical Gardens news release. Unique features...
MusicTime Out Global

The 5 unspoken rules of gigging in London now

All the social distancing stuff changes on July 19, but the unspoken conventions of post-lockdown London are going to be hard to shift. This is no bad thing. The pandemic (as well as being a total suck-fest) has in many ways made us more compassionate, more patient and more appreciative of our friends and families. Live music will certainly never be the same again. Here are some new rules to obey.

