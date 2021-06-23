People on the Move
KMFA 89.5, Austin’s listener-supported classical music station, announces Stacey Hoyt as the Director of Events for its new 20,000 square foot facility in East Austin. The centerpiece of the building is the Draylen Mason Music Studio, a new 135-seat performance space where audiences can experience concerts, performances, community, and educational events. Hoyt will help facilitate private events in the venue as well public programs offered by the radio station.www.bizjournals.com