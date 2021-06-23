Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, NH

Amber Alert was ‘sophisticated phone scam,’ Manchester, NH Police say

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AE8mA_0adKZ4e200

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — An Amber Alert issued this week for a missing mother and her 4-year-old son was “actually a sophisticated phone scam,” Manchester Police said Wednesday.

”There is no indication that the mother and child were in danger,” police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Manchester Police initiated an Amber Alert for a missing mother and her young son.

“Fortunately, the woman and child were located in the city soon after the alert went out and both were safe,” police said.

Police described how the alert like that could turn out to be a phone scam.

“In these scams, someone calls the victim and says a family member is in trouble. They demand money for the individual’s safe return. The caller insists that the victim not hang up. This is an attempt to shut down any communication with the victim’s family and friends,” police said.

“If this ever happens to you, and you are concerned, stay on the line but use another device to text or email the family member in question to verify that they are safe. If no device is available, write down a phone number and give it to someone else so that they can call for you and also notify the police,” police said.

“The scammer may also ask for other family member’s phone numbers. They then call them, loop them into the scenario and try to prey on them for more money,” police said.

Scammers use VPNs and phone number masking to make it appear like the number is coming from another location. If you ever do wire money or send a gift card and feel unsure of the situation, police urge you to be sure to call the bank or gift card company to put a stop on the payment.

Then, you should always contact police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Phone Numbers#Manchester Police#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Domestic assault suspect arrested in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A domestic assault suspect that had been on the run from police in Swampscott Thursday morning has been arrested. Swampscott police, along with Massachusetts State Police, were looking for the unidentified suspect in the area of the Priscilla Road neighborhood. Massachusetts State Police K9s as well as...
Louisville, KYPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firing upheld for officer who sought Breonna Taylor warrant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — The Kentucky police detective who sought the no-knock search warrant that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has had his firing upheld. The Louisville Metro Police Merit Board voted 4-0 on Wednesday to uphold the termination of Joshua Jaynes after hours of deliberation, news outlets reported. The decision came after three days of hearings in which Jaynes and his attorney sought his reinstatement.
Falmouth, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ferry agency: No sensitive info compromised in cyberattack

FALMOUTH, Mass. — No sensitive information was compromised in a ransomware attack on the state agency that provides ferry service between mainland Massachusetts and the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. The Steamship Authority in a statement Wednesday said no customer data or payment information was viewed or downloaded. The...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Road rage shooting deemed self-defense, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth authorities have determined a road rage shooting that left a motorcyclist dead was an act of self-defense. According to police, the confrontation occurred Friday after a near collision on the freeway, caused by the motorcyclist driving between lanes on the center of the white line. The driver of a sport utility vehicle changing lanes did not see the motorcyclist, prompting the latter to park in the road - blocking traffic - and walk toward the SUV driver with his gun drawn, KDFW reported.