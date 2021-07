The era of the "walktail"-- ordering a cocktail or mixed drink to-go at a bar or restaurant — is over on Long Island. On Thursday, the state’s liquor authority forced restaurants and bars into another quick pivot when they announced, via a tweet, that to-go alcohol sales would come to an end the next day. "Licensees please be advised that with the ending of our state of emergency and the return to pre-pandemic guidelines, the temporary pandemic-related privileges for to-go and delivery of alcoholic beverages will end after June 24," the tweet read. Beer-to-go sales are still permitted, as it was pre-pandemic, according to an SLA spokesman.