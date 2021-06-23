Sidley Intensifies Lateral Hiring, as Industry Demand and Pay for Top Talent Climbs

Cooley has expanded its Chicago presence, along with its national roster of talented litigators, with the addition of three partners in the firm’s growing business litigation, white collar defense & investigations, and cyber/data/privacy practices. Matthew Kutcher, Bobby Earles and Lei Shen join the prestigious 10-partner team that launched the firm’s Chicago office in May. The trio brings wide-ranging capabilities as a former high-level prosecutor, a cyber/privacy/security authority and a seasoned litigator. The addition of their extensive experience, including serving at the highest levels of government and industry, reflects the firm’s ongoing dedication to the development of an elite, diverse, next-generation litigation partnership, and builds on the firm’s mission to offer dynamic and disruptive solutions from a cross-functional team of lawyers to innovative clients driving the new economy.