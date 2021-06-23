Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sidley Intensifies Lateral Hiring, as Industry Demand and Pay for Top Talent Climbs

By Andrew Maloney
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSidley Austin’s addition of two Kirkland & Ellis partners this week is on top of more than two-dozen other lateral partner hires this year. The Am Law 10 firm is betting on lateral hiring in 2021, especially in corporate practices in its current offices, with the firm leaders saying they expect to bring on more partners this year than in previous years.

www.law.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sidley#Kirkland Ellis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessLaw.com

Kirkland Targets Big Four for Latest London Hire

Kirkland & Ellis has targeted Big Four professional services giant PwC for its latest partner hire. The firm has added corporate tax lawyer Katherine Durkacz to its London base, according to a person aware of the situation.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Gibson Dunn, Weil, Aid TPG-Led Funding for ABCmouse Creator

Weil, Gotshal & Manges is advising private equity fund TPG on a $300 million funding round it’s leading for U.S. education technology company Age of Learning Inc. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is advising Age of Learning on the round, according to a statement. The funding effort includes the TPG Tech...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Reed Smith Lures Top Innovation Exec Cunningham from Winston

Reed Smith pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to change services. Reed Smith has hired David Cunningham as its first chief innovation officer, plucking the long-term “CINO” from Winston & Strawn and tasking him with an effort to “transform” the mega-firm’s operations. Cunningham is well-known in the close-knit Big Law innovation circle,...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Advise on Thoma Bravo’s Take-Private Deal for QAD

Kirkland & Ellis advised private equity firm Thoma Bravo on its acquisition of QAD Inc., a provider of cloud-based enterprise resource planning software and services for manufacturers, for around $2 billion. Paul, Weiss advised a special committee of independent directors formed by QAD’s board to negotiate the transaction, which is...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Cooley’s Chicago Office Adds Three Litigation, Privacy Partners

A little more than month after opening its Chicago office, Cooley is expanding it, adding three partners in litigation and cyber, data, and privacy. Matthew Kutcher, Bobby Earles and Lei Shen are joining the 10-partner team that formed the core of the Chicago office that was launched in May to capitalize on the legal needs of growing venture capital and emerging companies.
BusinessLaw.com

Cooley Adds 3 Chicago Partners, Including Kirkland, Mayer Brown Vets

A little more than a month after it opened an office in Chicago, Cooley is boosting its Windy City presence, bringing aboard laterals from Kirkland & Ellis, Mayer Brown and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Three partner additions announced this week focus on transactional disputes, cybersecurity and white-collar defense. Bobby Earles...
BusinessLaw.com

Milbank Adjusts Associate Salary Increases, Matches Top of Market

After initiating the associate salary domino earlier in June and seeing that Davis Polk & Wardwell upped the ante, Milbank is moving to the higher market scale. In an email to associates Tuesday, Milbank chair Scott Edelman said the firm will match the $205,000 base for the class of 2020 and continue down the path with the market, matching through the class of 2013. Unlike Davis Polk, Milbank will also pay $205,000 for the class of 2021 graduates.
EconomyPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Crypto firms fight for top talent with hundreds of openings

Booming cryptocurrency firms say they’re struggling to find the right candidates to fill hundreds of positions as a frenzy of interest in digital currencies and other assets pits them against some of the world’s biggest financial institutions. Despite a rout in May, cryptocurrencies’ total market value is up 400% over...
Businessabovethelaw.com

Sidley Sidles Up To The New Salary Scale

There’s nothing quite like finding out that you’re getting a raise on a Monday morning. That’s what happened at Sidley Austin today, and associates seem to be quite pleased. Was there ever any doubt that the firm would risk not raising its salaries and drop to a lower pay tier? Of course not.
BusinessFinancial Times

IP law firms battle flush tech groups to hire top talent

With their need for both technical expertise and legal skills, patent law firms understand the challenges of securing the right talent. Pandemic-induced remote working, as well as the emergence of new fields of innovation such as artificial intelligence, have increased the difficulties in acquiring and developing the most able patent attorneys.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Cooley Adds Elite Litigation and Privacy/Security Capabilities

Cooley has expanded its Chicago presence, along with its national roster of talented litigators, with the addition of three partners in the firm’s growing business litigation, white collar defense & investigations, and cyber/data/privacy practices. Matthew Kutcher, Bobby Earles and Lei Shen join the prestigious 10-partner team that launched the firm’s Chicago office in May. The trio brings wide-ranging capabilities as a former high-level prosecutor, a cyber/privacy/security authority and a seasoned litigator. The addition of their extensive experience, including serving at the highest levels of government and industry, reflects the firm’s ongoing dedication to the development of an elite, diverse, next-generation litigation partnership, and builds on the firm’s mission to offer dynamic and disruptive solutions from a cross-functional team of lawyers to innovative clients driving the new economy.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Danaher Wins Dismissal of Board Diversity Suit by Pension Fund

Shareholders failed to prove directors’ conflict of interest. Danaher Corp. won dismissal of a shareholder derivative suit alleging the medical equipment maker made misleading statements about its commitment to diversity given that its board lacked any Black directors. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled Monday in...
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Navigating Talent Gaps Across the Foodservice Industry

This edition of MRM's "Ask the Expert” features advice from Buyers Edge Platform. Please send questions to Modern Restaurant Management (MRM) magazine Executive Editor Barbara Castiglia at bcastiglia@modernrestaurantmanagement.com. As restaurants open back up, operators are ready to hire, and in some cases, rehire, employees – but many are finding it...
EconomyLaw.com

Talent War Leads to More 'Boomerang' Associates and Hiring Mismatches

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series on how the highly competitive talent market in the legal industry is reshaping hiring norms in the legal profession. Check out earlier stories parts one, two and three. As the associate attrition rate kicks up this year, young lawyers are getting...
EconomyLaw.com

More Law Firm Consolidation Expected in 2021

Total completed law firm mergers are down by historical standards in 2021, but an uptick in combination activity is still anticipated in the second half of the year. Law firm consulting outfit Fairfax Associates counted seven completed mergers in the second quarter, on top of 18 in the first quarter. The total of 25 is in line with the first-half total in 2020 (26) but down from the average of the most recent 10 years (31).