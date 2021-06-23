Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Bill to protect lemonade stands run by Pa. kids passes state Senate

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — A bill meant to protect the rights of Pennsylvania children running lemonade stands or other small businesses passed the state Senate Tuesday. "Pennsylvania has a long history of entrepreneurial spirit, but recent news articles about lemonade stands run by a minor being shut down due to a lack of a municipal permit is showing that we are not open to new entrepreneurs. These municipalities are preventing kids from learning a valuable lesson about running a small business," wrote state Rep. Johnathan Hershey in a memo titled "Free the Lemonade Stands."

