Taurus PT1911: A Gun With 100-Year Old Design That Shooters Will Love

The 1911 is a cherished handgun and has been since the early twentieth century. The firearm was adopted by the United States Armed forces in 1911 and is still commonly used today. Now, you may be asking—Why does this matter to me? Well, this gun stood the test of time and from World War I to present day, and this gun continues to be an absolute workhorse. If America’s finest trust this weapon with their life, I am sure that you will too. The Taurus PT1911 aims to put the 1911 into the hands of Americans without the steep price tag most 1911’s can carry. Let’s dive into why this gun is great for home defense, a concealed carry weapon, or a recreational gun to add to your collection.