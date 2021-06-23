Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Taurus PT1911: A Gun With 100-Year Old Design That Shooters Will Love

By Richard Douglas
19fortyfive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1911 is a cherished handgun and has been since the early twentieth century. The firearm was adopted by the United States Armed forces in 1911 and is still commonly used today. Now, you may be asking—Why does this matter to me? Well, this gun stood the test of time and from World War I to present day, and this gun continues to be an absolute workhorse. If America’s finest trust this weapon with their life, I am sure that you will too. The Taurus PT1911 aims to put the 1911 into the hands of Americans without the steep price tag most 1911’s can carry. Let’s dive into why this gun is great for home defense, a concealed carry weapon, or a recreational gun to add to your collection.

www.19fortyfive.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Taurus Pt1911#The United States Armed#Americans#Pt1911#Magazine Reloading#The Armed Forces#The Armory Life#Daily Caller#American Shooting Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Law Enforcement19fortyfive.com

Walther P99 AS: The Gun Every Police Officer Should Have?

Walther’s pistols are known for being accurate, and the P99 is no exception. I’d even say as far as accuracy goes, it’s the best of its kind. Walther’s quick-action trigger system definitely contributes a great deal to the accuracy, and from ten yards, I was able to maintain an average ten-shot grouping of less than 2”! From twenty-five yards, my average grouping was just around 4.” For a subcompact, iron-sighted pistol, I really couldn’t ask for anything more.
Public Safety19fortyfive.com

Glock 17: The Gun Cops and Self Defense Experts Love

Time and time again, Glock has proven it deserves to be the most popular and trusted manufacturer of handguns in the United States. Its simple, yet tough, design is universally recognized and adored, so it’s no wonder that the Glock 17 is one of the top choices for law enforcement and home defense. How has the Glock 17 managed to stay on top all these years? Keep reading to find out.
19fortyfive.com

Taurus 380 Revolver: The Small Self-Defense Gun You Will Love

Taurus’s 380 Revolver is one of the most compact, lightweight revolvers on the market. When it comes to self-defense, some people prefer pistols, while some prefer revolvers. .380 ACP is not a revolver caliber you see every day, but it offers many advantages, including low recoil, high reliability, and accuracy fit for self-defense purposes. Can the 380 really hold so much power in such a small size? Let’s find out!
19fortyfive.com

Ruger American Pistol Review: The Best Gun At the Range?

The best shooters in three gun competitions use 9mm semi-autos and Ruger’s competition model of the popular Ruger American Pistol is proving to be one of the best pistols for competitions. I recently had the opportunity to test the Ruger American on the competition course myself, and it was easy...
Politics19fortyfive.com

Gun or Cannon? The Colt King Cobra Is Back.

Colt is no stranger to revolvers and the world of classic pistols. Their history with cylinder-fed pistols stretches back to 1835, when Samuel Colt patented the first revolver and founded Colt’s Manufacturing Company. Nowadays, they’re still going strong with pistols like the Colt King Cobra. First produced in 1986, then 1994, Colt re-released the King Cobra in 2019, similar to Taurus’ take on Colt’s classic 1911. Colt’s King Cobra has met to critical acclaim in the past, but does the new production hold up to the earlier iterations? Read on to see how I fared shooting this pistol.
19fortyfive.com

The CZ 75B Is One Hell of a Self-Defense Gun (Better Than Glock?)

CZ’s flagship semi-automatic pistol, the 75B, is a Czech-made firearm that has become number one for military, police, and security agencies worldwide. In fact, it’s one of the most trusted home/self-defense pistols out there. But why? Keep reading to find out. Accuracy. Trusted by professionals across the world, the 75B...
19fortyfive.com

Walther PK380: Could This Be the Ultimate Self Defense Gun?

The Walther PK380 debuted in 2009, a German pistol chambered in .380 ACP. This small caliber is less powerful and built for amateur and novice shooters. Based on the classic Walther P22, the PK380 is a small gun for the less physically-abled firearm users, though is it worth your money? Read further on to find out more about Walther’s still-produced pistol.
19fortyfive.com

Is the Great Ammo Shortage of 2021 Really Over Now?

Good things come to those who wait – and for shooters, that means ammunition is starting to be available again. Sort of. While it is unlikely that the shelves will soon be packed, at least for now boxes, of ammunition are not impossible to find and the great ammo shortage may finally be coming to an end.
Militaryklkntv.com

Trailer loaded with ammunition found by National Guard

MEXICO (CNN) — The National Guard found a trailer loaded with ammunition in Mexico. It was discovered on Thursday, June 117 in San Luis De La Paz, Guanajuato. Authorities say they found the trailer about to collapse. They didn’t specify what type of weapons or ammunition were found or how many.
PoliticsPosted by
Vail Daily

Newmann: The perfect weapon for home defense

If you have any qualms about protecting your home and hearth from the forces of evil, don’t worry about trying to buy a bazooka, a howitzer or a machine gun. They’re all way too expensive — and also may be pretty hard to acquire. Instead, just wander down to your...
PoliticsAllOutdoor.com

6 NEW Sako Cartridges to be Offered by Beretta USA

Sako offers an extensive list of high-performance hunting and target cartridges aimed at making every shot an accurate one. Beretta USA just announced that they will be importing six new Sako Cartridges. Some of the new cartridges offered by Sako will include .308 Winchester, .338 Lapua Magnum, 6.5 Creedmoor, as well as 7mm Remington Magnum and other popular hunting and target cartridges.
Coronavirus19fortyfive.com

The 5 Best Rifles If the End of the World Happens

A global pandemic, COVID-19 or coronavirus has taken the world by storm. One of the most important tools a person could have to maintain their survival in the event of a total societal collapse is the rifle. Able to reach out and hit targets at a range that pistols and shotguns are unable to, rifles are ideal weapons for both self-defense and hunting situations. And in today’s article, I’m going to show you the 5 best survival rifles (along with a bonus one) to defend your family with.
Military19fortyfive.com

Sig Sauer P320 Compact: The Little Brother of What the Army ‘Shoots’

The Sig Sauer P320 Compact is a modular-framed, striker-fired pistol designed for versatility and customization. It’s got a lot of interesting features and supports the Sig Sauer reputation for reliable and quality firearms. But is it worth buying? The U.S. Army bought a ton of these for service in a full-sized capacity–of course, heavily modified for combat conditions. Here’s what we can tell you:
outdoorchannelplus.com

New Ruger LCP MAX Pistol Holds 10+1 Rounds of .380 Auto

The Ruger LCP MAX can pack 10+1 rounds of .380 Auto ammo with the same footprint as the popular LCP II. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has announced the latest upgrade to the ultra-compact pistol: the LCP MAX. Chambered in .380 Auto, the Ruger LCP MAX fits 10+1 rounds into the same footprint as the LCP II. A 12-round accessory magazine slightly extends the grip length while doubling the capacity of the legacy LCP. Measuring less than 1 inch wide and weighing under 11 ounces, the LCP MAX is smaller than every micro-compact 9mm pistol available today, expanding the options for comfortable and convenient concealed carry.
19fortyfive.com

Glock 20 Gen 4 Gun Is a 10mm Monster For Police Or Self Defense

There is a now-classic joke in the “mockumentary” Spinal Tap that the guitarist’s speakers go to “11” instead of 10. He claims it provides just a little bit more volume over all other speakers. In the case of the Glock 20, the semi-automatic pistol did provide just a bit more by going to 10 – as in 10mm rather than the more common 9mm of the original Glock 17.
Quantico, VAMilitary.com

After Capitol Riot Indictment, Marine Major Remains at His Quantico Job

On May 13, 2021, Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Warnagiris was arrested in Virginia stemming from his alleged actions during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. He was indicted on nine charges on June 2. However, he continues to work with the Training and Education Command at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, according to a service spokesman.
19fortyfive.com

These 5 Glock Guns Can Defend Your Home From Anything

Sir Edward Cooke once wrote, “A man’s home is his castle.”. Part of owning a castle meant being able to defend it, and today is no different. Instead of catapults and crossbows, firearms are the tools used in modern “castle” defense. Before learning how to defend your castle, you need to pick a weapon first.