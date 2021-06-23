Cancel
Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 8 finale start time

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs The Blacklist new tonight on NBC, and if so, when is the season 8 finale going to air? After last week, it’s understandable if you have questions. For season 8 episode 21 entitled “Nachalo,” the network surprised some people when the show aired following Olympic trials on Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. There were a number of viewers unaware of the move, or at the very least unaware that it was airing in a different timeslot. This may be one of the big reasons why The Blacklist posted some of its lowest ratings ever — given how big of an episode it was, the network had to be hoping for something a little bit stronger.

